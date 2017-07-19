Wednesday July 19th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Central Springs softball

= 2A consolation semifinal vs. Waterloo Columbus — 10:00 AM

= 2A 5th or 7th place game — 2:00 PM

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A substate baseball championship game — Mason City High at Ankeny Centennial — 6:45

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 1A substate baseball at Clear Lake — Newman vs. Garrigan, completion of suspended game — 6:45

CLEAR LAKE — Last night’s Class 1A substate final baseball game between Newman and Garrigan was suspended after three innings due to rain at Lions Field in Clear Lake, you heard that game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. When play resumes, Newman will have a 4-1 lead. The Knights scored all four of their runs with two outs in the bottom of the first as Matthew Fitzsimmons had a three-run double with Merritt McCardle following with an RBI single. Joel Vaske had an RBI single in the top of the second for Garrigan’s only run. Both teams will have to make a lineup adjustment as Newman’s Evan Paulus and Garrigan’s Chase Hatten each exceed 40 pitches on the night, the limit for a pitcher to come back the following day. The game is scheduled to resume at 7 o’clock tonight and will be heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB at that time.

INDIANOLA — The Mason City High baseball team held on to beat Indianola 7-5 in a Class 4A substate semifinal last night in Indianola, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mason City scored three runs over the second and third innings with Indianola scoring once in the fourth. Weston Schultz had a solo homer in the top of the fifth, but Indianola scored again in the bottom half of the inning. The Mohawks then used a three-run sixth and held on as Indianola scored three of their own in the bottom of the seventh. Mason City advances to tonight’s substate championship game at Ankeny Centennial with a 25-17 record, while the Jaguars are 27-14. You can hear this game on AM-1300 KGLO starting shortly before 7 o’clock tonight.

FORT DODGE — In a Class 2A substate final, Kuemper of Carroll edged Forest City 1-0 in Fort Dodge. The lone Kuemper run came across in the first after a pair of singles, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly. Forest City ends their season with a record of 26-4.

FORT DODGE — Charles City has advanced into the semifinals of the Class 4A state softball tournament with a 5-4 win over Fairfield yesterday in Fort Dodge. Ciana Sonberg was three for four with two RBI and a homer, Tayler Schmidt also homered and scored three runs for the Comets. Charles City improves to 33-6 on the season and will face Ballard of Huxley tomorrow afternoon in the 4A semifinals.

=== 4A quarterfinals

Winterset 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Oskaloosa 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 (8)

Ballard 11, Carlisle 5

=== 5A quarterfinals

Waukee 3, Dowling 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7, Johnston 4

Pleasant Valley 6, West Des Moines Valley 4 (9)

Urbandale 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3

=== 3A quarterfinals

Albia 9, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Mt. Vernon 11, Sioux Center 5

FORT DODGE — Central Springs will try for a 5th place finish at the state softball tournament today as they play in the Class 2A consolation round. The Panthers fell to Interstate 35 4-3 in eight innings in the state quarterfinal round on Monday. Central Springs will face Waterloo Columbus, who lost to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7-2 in the opening round on Monday. You’ll hear the Central Springs-Waterloo Columbus game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 10 o’clock this morning. The Panthers will then play either in the 5th or 7th place game at 2 o’clock, which you’ll also hear on KGLO.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start by the burly 44-year-old, whose Minnesota debut ended with a two-run double by Gary Sanchez that sent the New York Yankees on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night.

Making his 514th major league start and joining his 10th team, Colon allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts. He left to a standing ovation with no outs in the fateful fifth, despite the lackluster box score line in the end.

Aaron Judge added an RBI single and Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run off Ryan Pressly in the fifth after Colon was removed, as the Yankees woke up their slumbering offense amid speculation they were working on a trade with the Chicago White Sox for third baseman Todd Frazier and relief pitcher David Robertson.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Twins right-hander Phil Hughes will miss the rest of the season because of persistent arm trouble related to a condition that required rib removal surgery a year ago.

The Twins put Hughes on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, and manager Paul Molitor said another operation is possible. Hughes recovered from the thoracic outlet syndrome procedure for a spot in the rotation to begin the season, but he went to the DL after nine starts with a recurrence of shoulder weakness.

Hughes returned as a reliever earlier this month, making five appearances. He was 4-3 with a 5.87 ERA in 53 2/3 innings.

The Twins needed space on the 40-man roster for right-hander Bartolo Colon, who was to start Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings say the 52nd training camp in Mankato will be their last one away from headquarters.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold training camp at their new practice facility in the Twin Cities suburb of Eagan starting in 2018.

For more than a half-century, the Vikings held training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, about a 90-minute drive south of the Twin Cities. But with the opening of their new facility slated for this winter, the team has decided to stay closer to home.

To mark the end of an era, Vikings fans who attend training camp this year will get a commemorative poster celebrating the team’s 52 years there.