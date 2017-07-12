Wednesday July 12th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — There will be a new Class 2A state champion in high school baseball this year. Clear Lake dropped their 2A district semifinal contest to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12-3 last night in Forest City, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Nick Joynt got things going for the Cardinals with a 2-run homer to left in the top of the first. Clear Lake pushed across three runs in the bottom of the third to take a brief 3-2 lead, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, then sent 14 to the plate in the top of the sixth, scoring eight runs. Clear Lake ends their season with a 16-18 record. The Cardinals advance to face TIC-West rival Forest City in Saturday night’s district final as the Indians only needed five innings to dispatch Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-0.

== 2A District 5 in New Hampton

South Winneshiek 8, Central Springs 2

New Hampton 8, Hampton-Dumont 0

MASON CITY — Newman only needed four innings to win their Class 1A district baseball opener, beating Colo-Nesco 19-2, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Knights scored 13 runs in the second inning. Josh Fitzgerald had a double and four runs batted in to lead Newman. Andrew Morse picked up the win, striking out four. Newman is now 29-3 on the season and will host Clarksville on Thursday night in the district semifinal round at 7 o’clock, a game you’ll hear on KGLO. Clarksville needed nine innings to beat Rockford 6-2 in the first game last night at Newman.

=== 1A District 4 at Sheffield

West Fork 14, CAL 4

North Butler 5, AGWSR 4 (9)

=== 1A District 3 at Lake Mills

Lake Mills 5, West Hancock 2

Northwood-Kensett 11, North Union 7

=== 1A District 3 at Fort Dodge

Garrigan 8, North Iowa 1

West Bend-Mallard 9, St. Edmond 8

=== 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar 18, Postville 1

Riceville 6, Wapsie Valley 5

=== 1A District 5 at New Albin

Kee 9, Nashua-Plainfield 2

Turkey Valley 4, Tripoli 1

BENTON — 14th-ranked Charles City scored twice in the top of the third and held on to knock off #1 Benton Community 2-1 in a Class 4A regional final softball game last night in Benton. Payton Reams scored on a wild pitch, and on the same play a wild throw to third to try to get Taylor Schmidt allowed her to also score. The Comets gave up a run in the bottom of the fourth but Benton could not push anything else across. Charles City improves to 32-6 on the season and will face Fairfield in the 4A state quarterfinals next Tuesday at 5 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says athletic department reserve funds were used to pay out around 6.5 million dollars to settle discrimination lawsuits with former associate athletic director Jane Meyer and former field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.

In May, a Polk County jury awarded Meyer 1.4 million dollars and days later the university settled with Griesbaum.

Barta says he stands by the decision he made.