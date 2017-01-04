Wednesday January 4th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys basketball team knocked off #6/4A Dowling last night at home to open the 2017 portion of their schedule 57-43, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Kyle Lang led the way for the Mohawks with 18 points while Zach Hendrickson had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Mason City improves to 6-2 on the season and will host Johnston on Friday night.

MASON CITY — In the girls game last night, #9/5A Dowling beat Mason City 71-62. Megan Meyer matched her career high with 31 points. Kiki O’Neill added 14 points for the Mohawks, who fall to 4-6 on the season. They’ll face Johnston as well on Friday night.

MANLY — Kaylee Parks had 20 points and eight steals to lead Central Springs past Newman in Top of Iowa Conference girls basketball last night 68-53. The teams were tied at 25-25 at the half. Peyton Olson led Newman with 16.

MANLY — The Newman boys breezed to an 86-36 win over Central Springs. The Knights led 53-9 at halftime and had 13 different players score in the contest. Chris Andrews had 16 points, Brady Gatton had 13 while Trevor Penning added 11.

GARNER — James Betz scored 20 points before fouling out to lead Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to a 69-50 win over Clear Lake in non-conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. Johnny O’Connor added 13 as the Cardinals are now 9-1 on the season. Drew Enke had 16 points to lead Clear Lake, who also saw Thomas Storbeck add 14 and Zach Lester had 11. Clear Lake has lost four in a row and will host St. Edmond on Friday evening.

— other boys basketball scores last night

#1/3A Waverly-Shell Rock 72, #8/3A Charles City 56

Osage 68, Rockford 46

Lake Mills 68, North Iowa 37

St. Ansgar 74, Northwood-Kensett 35

West Hancock 57, Belmond-Klemme 42

West Fork 50, North Butler 34

Forest City 54, Garrigan 51 (OT)

Nevada 70, Hampton-Dumont 33

Tripoli 67, CAL 33

— other girls scores

#10/2A Rockford 55, #14/3A Osage 44

Forest City 57, Garrigan 54

Lake Mills 60, North Iowa 33

Northwood-Kensett 49, St. Ansgar 47

West Fork 59, North Butler 47

Central Elkader 52, Riceville 28

Nevada 56, Hampton-Dumont 47

Tripoli 75, CAL 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Charles City 22

— high school wrestling

@ Rockford

Rockford 51, Central Elkader 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, Rockford 33

Iowa Falls-Alden 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Rockford 35

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Central Elkader 12

(Rockford — Will Portis, 150th career win)



@ Jefferson

Greene County 63, Belmond-Klemme 9

Denison-Schleswig 42, Belmond-Klemme 24

Belmond-Klemme 24, St. Edmond 18



@ Forest City

St. Ansgar 51, Forest City 19

St. Ansgar 66, Nashua-Plainfield 18

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Forest City 27

@ Britt

Algona 40, West Hancock 39

Algona 72, Estherville-Lincoln Central 21

West Hancock 48, Estherville-Lincoln Central 12



AMES — Iowa State’s first road test in Big 12 Conference play will be a tough one when they visit second ranked Baylor tonight. The Cyclones opened the league race by rallying for a victory at home over Texas Tech and now face a Baylor team that coach Steve Prohm says is a tough matchup. Baylor is 13-0 and Prohm says the few teams that have played the Bears close played with an edge. The toughest matchup for Iowa State may be Baylor 6-10 forward Jonathan Motley, who averages more than 16 points and nine rebounds. The game will match Iowa State’s four-guard look against the size of Baylor. Tipoff in Waco is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight

STATE COLLEGE — The Iowa Hawkeye women were outscored 19-9 in the third quarter and lost at Penn State 71-58 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes also lost the battle on the glass 42-30. Megan Gustafson led Iowa with 21 points while Tania Davis added 14 as the Hawkeyes slip to 1-2 in the Big Ten. It was the first league victory for the Nittany Lions after an 0-2 start. Mason City High alum Makenzie Meyer played 20 minutes off the bench for Iowa, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds and handing out two assists.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass with 0.2 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 93-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Sixers needed the late basket after they blew a 26-point lead and seemed headed to overtime. Ricky Rubio, just a 26 percent 3-point shooter, buried one with 1.6 seconds left that tied it at 91. Dario Saric hit Covington, who had been booed most of the game, for the decisive bucket that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Joel Embiid scored 25 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 19 for the Sixers. Embiid again showed that the NBA’s top rookie just might play on one of the league’s worst teams. Embiid has won over Philly with his humor on social media and colorful quotes as he chases A-list celebrities for potential dates. He’ll be a bigger hit if he helps the Sixers win more games.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The University of Minnesota has fired coach Tracy Claeys. The move comes two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault. The school announced the decision on Tuesday night. Claeys met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday. Coyle says in a statement that he needed to address “challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program.” The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott the game.



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Marshall Koehn and punter Taylor Symmank to reserve/future contracts, signaling interest in preseason competition for the specialists. Koehn was in training camp with Miami in 2016 after kicking for Iowa. Symmank was with Minnesota for rookie minicamp last year after punting for Texas Tech. If either of them stays with the Vikings through the summer, there will be multiple specialists at training camp for the first time in several years. Punter Jeff Locke has never had camp competition after being drafted in 2013. Kicker Blair Walsh never did either after being drafted in 2012. Walsh was replaced this season by Kai Forbath. The Vikings also signed 10 position players to reserve/future contracts for 2017, including all nine year-end members of the practice squad.