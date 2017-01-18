Wednesday January 18th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC at Iowa Lakes — women 5:30, men 7:30

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A hot-shooting University of Iowa women’s basketball team won its first Big Ten road game and handed Rutgers its first Big Ten home loss, 71-59, on Tuesday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes improved to 12-7 overall, 3-3 in conference play by shooting a season-high 62.5 percent from the field and making 19 of 24 free throws. Sophomore center Megan Gustafson (7 of 7) and freshman guard Makenzie Meyer of Mason City (4 of 4) were perfect from the field. Junior forward Chase Coley made 4 of 5 field goals and scored eight points, matching a season high set in the season opener on Nov. 11. The Hawkeyes led 29-27 at halftime before extending the lead to 52-39 after three quarters by making all seven field goals in the frame. Gustafson scored a team-high 19 points and was one of three Iowa players to score in double figures. Sophomore guard Tania Davis added 15 points and Meyer had 10.



CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson feels his team gained a much needed shot of confidence heading into Wednesday night’s Missouri Valley Conference at home against Loyola. The Panthers snapped a seven game losing skids and claimed their first league victory with a 79-60 win over Drake on Sunday. “For us it was four weeks where we continued to practice hard and continued to practice well and at some point that has got to pay off for you”, said Jacobson. “There is no question this puts a little more bounce in their step now hopefully we can take another step forward.” The Panthers are 1-5 in the Valley and lost the first game against the Ramblers 77-66 in Chicago two weeks ago. Drake is at home Wednesday night against Southern Illinois. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 43-31 and committed 16 turnovers in an 83-69 loss to the Salukis on New Years Day. “The thing that really separated it was on the boards and quite frankly the hustle board as well”, said Drake coach Jeff Rutter. “Obviously we need to do a better job on the boards and secure the basketball better.” Drake has won four straight home games and during that span has averaged better than 94 points per game. Southern Illinois is currently third in the Valley race with a record of 4-2.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a strong start by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 122-114 victory Tuesday night. Leonard’s fourth straight 30-point game helped him become the first San Antonio player to score 950 points in the season’s first half since Tim Duncan in 2003. Coming off a career-high 38 on Saturday against Phoenix in Mexico City, Leonard was 12 for 17 from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points on 12-for-20 shooting, spoiling Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau’s 59th birthday. San Antonio had difficulty with Minnesota’s explosive starting lineup. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 14 assists. Zach LaVine scored 18, Gorgui Dieng had 17 and Andrew Wiggins 10.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor is kicking another $9-12 million into the Target Center renovation project. The Timberwolves announced the additional funds on Tuesday. The team says the new money will be used to get new seats, railings for the lower bowl, a new skyway off of the backside of the arena and a more improved Wi-Fi platform. Taylor says the new money is geared toward making sure the project to refurbish the dated arena in downtown Minneapolis is as effective as possible. It will push the total cost of the project to between $138-141 million. Renovations are underway and the city-owned building is scheduled to close this summer so the project can be completed in time for the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Beau Bennett scored with 2:17 remaining to lift the New Jersey Devils over the Minnesota Wild in an unexpected 4-3 victory Tuesday night. Pavel Zacha, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which went 3-0-1 on its four-game road trip. Cory Schneider made 32 saves. Jared Spurgeon, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula scored for Minnesota, which had won 17 of its previous 20 games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for the Wild. Bennett scored his third of the season and first in eight games after Blake Coleman sent a centering pass to him after falling down in the corner.



MASON CITY — The date, time and place have been finalized for the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy appearance in Mason City later this month. According to the Cubs website, the trophy will be shown from 6:00 to 7:30 on the night of Tuesday January 31st at Music Man Square in Mason City. The trophy will be on display earlier in the day in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. The Cubs organization has made the trophy available for public viewing in sites throughout the Midwest as part of a “World Series Trophy Tour” promotion. The Cubs beat Cleveland to win their first World Series championship since 1908.