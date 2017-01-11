Wednesday January 11th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

– AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC men vs. Dakota County — 7:00

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University announced Tuesday that it has extended the contract of Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard through 2024. Pollard has served as the Director of Athletics since 2005 and is the third longest tenured Director of Athletics in the Big 12 Conference. At the conclusion of this extension, Pollard will have been the Cyclones’ AD for 20 years, the longest anyone has served in that role. A statement from the university’s athletic department says Pollard and his team of coaches and staff have re-shaped nearly every aspect of the athletics department over the last 11 years. The school has:

– raised its competitive performance significantly both in the Big 12 and nationally;

– excelled in the classroom (ISU has the Big 12’s top graduation rate as announced in November);

– built or renovated facilities to the tune of more than $160 million;

– eliminated dependence on state funding;

– tripled annual fundraising while setting annual fundraising records seven years in a row

– and established new attendance records in nearly every sport.

AMES — Iowa State begins a busy week tonight with a visit to Oklahoma State. It opens a three game in six day stretch for the Cyclones that will conclude with a Big Monday game against second ranked Kansas. Deonte Burton had 27 points in Saturday’s win over Texas and Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says they need more of that from their senior forward. A key against the Cowboys will be slowing down sophomore point guard Jawun Evans, who averages 19 points and is shooting 51 percent from three point range. Oklahoma State is 10-5 under first year coach Brad Underwood but they are 0-3 in the Big-12 after a 61-57 loss at top ranked Baylor. Tipoff tonight in Stillwater is scheduled for 8 o’clock.

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson is focused on the future as the Panthers get ready for Wednesday’s game at Bradley. The Panthers are 0-4 in the Missouri Valley race after an 80-66 loss to Wichita State and their current six-game losing skid is the longest for the program since 2001. “I certainly don’t like it and I would rather have it be the other way but I don’t pay any attention to those numbers”, said Jacobson. “Our record does not matter to me no matter what it is and no matter what year it is. Our job is to help our guys get better.” Despite a 5-10 overall record Jacobson says the players have remained positive. “They are obviously frustrated but they have done a great job at practice and they have done a good job of understanding that we have got a lot of work to do and we have got to change some things and we have got to get better”, added Jacobson. “But we are going to do it the same way we always do and that is by staying positive and having a good time doing it”. Bradley is 7-10 overall and 2-2 in the Valley.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women return from an eight-day layoff on Wednesday night when they host Illinois. It will be their second meeting two weeks after the Illini beat the Hawkeyes 70-65 in their Big Ten opener. The Hawkeyes made only 7-of-28 from three point range in the first game. The Hawkeyes are 1-2 in the Big Ten and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder wants to see her team play with more energy. Iowa is 10-6 overall.

AMES — Mason City High alum Jadda Buckley could pass a milestone tonight in the Iowa State women’s game at home against 22nd-ranked Oklahoma. Buckley needs just nine points to reach the 1000-point mark for her college career. She would be the 29th player in Cyclones history to net 1000 career points. Buckley is currently first in the nation in free-throw percentage on the year at 96-point-2 percent, netting her last 23 free throw attempts dating back to the Cyclones’ game against New Orleans on December 4th. She currently ranks 10th all-time in Iowa State history and ranked 34th nationally with 392 career assists. Buckley has dished out five or more assists in 45 career games, including 12 of the last 14. Iowa State is looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since beating Iowa back in December 2015. Tipoff at Hilton Coliseum tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The NIACC wrestling team is at home tonight as the 20th-ranked Trojans host 3rd-ranked Iowa Lakes. The Trojans are looking for their first dual meet win of the season after dropping conference duals to 3rd-ranked Iowa Western, 5th-ranked Ellsworth and 2nd-ranked Iowa Central earlier in the season. NIACC is coming off of a fifth-place showing at the Central College Invitational on Saturday. Match time is set for 7 o’clock at the NIACC Recreation Center.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Coach Bruce Boudreau, goalie Devan Dubnyk and defenseman Ryan Suter will represent the Minnesota Wild in the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles. The league announced the rosters Tuesday for the 3-on-3 tournament, featuring one team from each of the four divisions. Boudreau will coach the 11-player Central Division squad Jan. 29, because the Wild’s .705 point percentage leads the division. The other Central goalie is Chicago’s Corey Crawford. The other defensemen are Chicago’s Duncan Keith and Nashville’s P.K. Subban. Dubnyk leads the NHL with a 1.80 goals against average and a .939 save percentage. Suter has five goals and 17 assists in 39 games and is tied for first in the league with a plus-24 rating. He’s second in the NHL with a time-on-ice average of 27:16 per game.