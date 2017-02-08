Wednesday February 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

= AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Minnesota — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

WEBSTER CITY — The Clear Lake girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 60-48 win at Webster City last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The Lions outscored the Lynx 20-9 in the fourth quarter after the teams traded the lead throughout the first three quarters. Jessica Faber had 21 while Sara Faber added 13 to lead Clear Lake, who finished the regular season with an 18-3 overall record and a North Central Conference best 13-1 mark. The Lions open 3A regional tournament play on Saturday night when they host Dike-New Hartford.

WEBSTER CITY — The Lions boys kept their chances of claiming a share of the overall North Central Conference title alive with a 50-45 win over Webster City, as you also heard on KRIB. Drew Enke had 17 points while Thomas Storbeck added 16 to lead the Lions, who are now 13-7 overall and 11-3 in conference play. If Webster City would lose to Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday, Clear Lake would share the overall conference title. The Lions wrap up the regular season on Friday night hosting Crestwood.

ST. ANSGAR — The Newman girls and boys picked up wins at St. Ansgar last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Katie Mason led three Newman players in double figures as the Knights girls picked up a 61-47 win over the Saints. Newman had a school record 14 three-pointers in the win, with Mason having four. The Newman girls finish the regular season with a 10-11 record and will open Class 1A regional play on Thursday hosting Riceville. The Newman boys picked up their eighth win in their last 10 games with a 49-42 victory over St. Ansgar. Josh Fitzgerald led the way with 12 points. The Newman boys will travel to Lake Mills on Friday.

— other boys basketball last night

Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 39

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Union 38

Garrigan 59, West Hancock 53

Belmond-Klemme 74, Central Springs 40

Eagle Grove 50, North Iowa 48

Rockford 64, North Butler 58

West Fork 68, Nashua-Plainfield 33

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, Hampton-Dumont 31

— other girls basketball

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 20

Central Springs 51, Belmond-Klemme 49

West Fork 59, Nashua-Plainfield 46

Rockford 53, North Butler 33

North Iowa 71, Eagle Grove 56

North Union 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Hampton-Dumont 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 29

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 15



POCAHONTAS — There’s a new scoring queen in Iowa girls high school basketball. Elle Ruffridge drained a free throw in the third quarter of Pocahontas’ home game against Manson-Northwest Webster to become the all-time leading scorer in 5-player girls basketball. She ended the game with 31 points and now has 2774 points, surpassing the old record of 2756 of Deb Remmerde of Rock Valley between 1999 and 2003. Ruffridge, who has signed to play at Missouri State, has led Pocahontas to a 21-1 record after the Indians won the Class 3A state title last year.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Jarrett Allen scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left, to give Texas a 67-65 victory over Iowa State Tuesday night. Matt Thomas, who led Iowa State with 17 points, missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Thomas finished 5-for-10 shooting from 3. Shaq Cleare scored 12 points for Texas, and Andrew Jones added 10. The Cyclones’ Deonte Burton scored 13 points, and Naz Mitrou-Long had 12. Iowa State (14-9, 6-5 Big 12) trailed the entire game until Burton made a 3-point basket for a 63-all tie with 47 seconds remaining. Burton was wide open after Allen blocked a shot by Darrell Bowie and Monte Morris secured the rebound. Texas (10-14, 4-7) came right back and scored 18 seconds later when Cleare made a layup after Burton blocked a shot by Kerwin Roach Jr. But Cleare, fouled on the play, missed the free throw, and Burton tied it again on a driving shot. The Cyclones put themselves in danger of getting blown out in the first half. They missed 15 of their first 17 shots, including nine of 10 3-pointers, and trailed 30-13 with less than four minutes remaining. From there, though, Iowa State outscored Texas 16-5, making two 3-pointers, and trailed by a manageable six at the half despite getting outscored 20-4 in the paint.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Paris Lee scored 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting, Keyshawn Evans scored 16 points and Illinois State drubbed Drake 82-53 on Tuesday night. Illinois State (20-5, 12-1 Missouri Valley) rebounded from Saturday’s 86-45 defeat against Wichita State and moved a half-game up of the Shockers (21-4, 11-1) for first place in the conference. Deontae Hawkins added 15 points for the Redbirds. Illinois State led 37-34 at halftime, and just after intermission, Ore Arogundade made a 3 to bring Drake within 42-41. But the Redbirds took control with a 16-4 run, with nine points coming from Lee, and never looked back. The Redbirds shot 69.2 percent (18 for 26) in the second half, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Drake (7-18, 5-8) shot 18.2 percent (6 for 33) from the floor and 3 for 15 from 3-point range. Billy Wampler scored 12 points and was the only player in double figures for the Bulldogs.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes take a 6-5 Big Ten record on the road to play Minnesota. The Gophers snapped a five game losing skid with a 68-59 win at Illinois. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says Gopher point guard Nate Mason is a difficult matchup for the Hawkeyes. He averages 14 points and more than five assists per game. At 16-7 overall the Gophers are making a good run at an NCAA Tournament bid. McCaffery says he’s not surprised by the progress they have made. Minnesota is 4-6 in the Big Ten.



— Regional dual wrestling tournaments Tuesday

== 1A at Lake Mills

Semifinal — Lake Mills 56, St. Ansgar 18

Semifinal — Central Springs 41, West Hancock 33

Final — Lake Mills 47, Central Springs 19

== 2A at New Hampton

Semifinal — New Hampton 64, Osage 16

Semifinal — Algona 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Final — New Hampton 73, Algona 0

== 2A at Denver

Semifinal — Denver-Tripoli 66, Charles City 15

Semifinal — Crestwood 58, Gilbert 16

Final — Denver-Tripoli 43, Crestwood 30



=== 1A state quarterfinal pairings — next Wednesday, Des Moines — all 9:00 AM

(#4 seed) Lake Mills vs. (5) Logan-Magnolia

(1) Don Bosco vs. (8) I-35 Truro

(2) Lisbon vs. (7) Wapsie Valley

(3) Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. (6) Missouri Valley

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice and the Minnesota Wild hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Pominville also had two assists, and Charlie Coyle added three assists. Niederreiter’s second goal was an empty-netter. Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for the Western Conference-leading Wild, and Minnesota finished its road trip 3-1-0. Joel Armia had a goal and assist and Bryan Little scored his 15th goal of the season for Winnipeg. Ondrej Pavelec went to the dressing room just over six minutes into the second period after stopping 11 of 14 shots. The Jets announced he wasn’t returning because of a lower-body injury. Connor Hellebuyck made 10 saves in relief for the Jets, who began a four-game homestand.