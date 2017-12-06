Wednesday December 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Iowa State — pre-game 6:15, tipoff 6:30

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls had their rally fall short as 7th-ranked in Class 5A Southeast Polk beat the 8th-ranked in Class 4A Mohawks 64-61 last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Rams held Mason City scoreless for almost the first six-and-a-half minutes of the game, holding a 15-3 advantage after the first quarter. Southeast Polk stretched the lead to 25 points in the second quarter and led 37-15 at intermission. The Mohawks chipped away at the lead during the second half and took the lead 55-54 halfway through the fourth quarter, but Southeast Polk was able to close it outscoring Mason City 10-6. Megan Meyer had three fouls and was held scoreless in the first half, but ended up with 17 to lead the Mohawks, who fall to 3-3 on the season and will host Johnston on Friday.

MASON CITY — The Mohawk boys also fell three points short, falling to Southeast Polk 55-52, as you also heard on KGLO. Mason City led by 11 in the second quarter and by six at halftime, but the Rams outscored the Mohawks 21-9 in the third quarter and held off Mason City in the end. Dylan Miller had 16 points and Jake Rood had 14 for the Mohawks, as they fall to 1-3 on the season and will also host Johnston on Friday.

MASON CITY — The Newman boys and new head coach Jerry Gatton picked up their first win of the season with a 63-52 victory at home over Nashua-Plainfield. Justin Fausnaugh had 18 to lead the Knights while Josh Fitzgerald and Brady Gatton each had 11. Newman is 1-3 on the season and will travel to West Fork on Friday.

MASON CITY — The Newman girls used a 37-0 run in the first half to down Nashua-Plainfield 77-23. Four players scored in double-figures for the Knights. Peyton Olson had 16 points, Lily Castle added 14, with Hailey Worman and Maria Determan also contributing 11. Newman improves to 3-2 on the season.

— other boys basketball on Tuesday

Clarksville 65, Riceville 54

Eagle Grove 77, Belmond-Klemme 45

Forest City 67, North Union 28

Garrigan 66, Lake Mills 48

GHV 73, West Hancock 56

North Butler 59, Central Springs 27

Osage 75, St. Ansgar 33

West Fork 61, Northwood-Kensett 45

— other girls basketball on Tuesday

Central Springs 47, North Butler 38

Clarksville 50, Riceville 34

Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 65

New Hampton 79, Charles City 39

North Union 63, Forest City 49

Osage 65, St. Ansgar 62

West Fork 58, Northwood-Kensett 5

West Hancock 67, GHV 22

MASON CITY – The NIACC women’s basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the second NJCAA Division II poll released Tuesday.

NIACC (10-1 overall) was No. 9 in the preseason poll released in October. The Lady Trojans won their first nine games before dropping a 68-54 decision to Northeast CC, a undefeated NJCAA Division I school, on Dec. 1 in Fort Dodge.

Monroe CC (N.Y.) is the top-ranked team with a record of 13-1.

The last time a NIACC women’s team was ranked No. 2 was on Dec. 17, 2014. The Lady Trojans spent seven polls at No. 1 and three polls at No. 2 in the 2013-14 season.

Kirkwood, the defending national champion and preseason No. 1 team, is ranked No. 7 with a record of 7-2. DMACC (9-2) is ranked No. 16 after being No. 15 in the initial poll.

NIACC (10-1) returns to action Dec. 8-9 at the NDSCS Classic in Wapheton, N.D. The Lady Trojans face NDSCS on Dec. 8 and play Dakota-Bottineau on Dec. 9.

MASON CITY – NIACC freshman guard Orrington Hamilton has been selected as the ICCAC men’s basketball player of the week for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Hamilton scored 19 points, including four 3-point goals, with four assists in the Trojans’ 82-60 victory over Northeast CC last Friday. He also scored 17 points, including five 3-point goals, in a 67-66 win over Central CC on Saturday.

The last NIACC men’s player to earn ICCAC player of the week honors was Ben Moss for the week of Nov. 7-13, 2016.

Hamilton averages 11.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Hamilton ranks second on the team with 20 3-point goals.

NIACC (9-2) returns to action Saturday at the St. Ambrose Junior Varsity and Sunday at the Augustana Junior Varsity.

AMES — The home team has won 10 straight in the women’s basketball series between Iowa and Iowa State and the Hawkeyes hope to change that on Wednesday night when the teams collide in Ames. The Hawks have not won in Hilton Coliseum since 1989.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. At 8-1 the Hawkeyes are off to an impressive start.

Bluder admits the Hawkeyes are a confident team.

Iowa State is 3-4 and has dropped in-state games on the road at Northern Iowa and Drake.

That’s Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly who played up the role of underdog.

It starts with slowing down Iowa junior Megan Gustafson, who is averaging 22 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 tonight. You can hear the game starting at 6:15 on AM-1300 KGLO

NEW YORK CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Boston College coach Steve Addazio on Tuesday took part in a joint news conference at Yankee Stadium in New York City leading up to the December 27th New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The original Yankee Stadium hosted its first college football game in 1923.

Ferentz says it will be a memorable experience for the players.

The Hawkeyes are 7-5 and play a Boston College team that has won five of six games.

Boston College played in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl and lost to Penn State 31-30.

Addazio says it will be a chance for several players to go home for the holiday.

Addazio says it will match two teams with similar styles.

Kickoff on December 27th for the Pinstripe Bowl is scheduled for 4:15 Iowa time.

AMES — Iowa State’s seniors are thrilled with the opportunity to finish their career in a bowl game. The Cyclones play Memphis in the December 30th Liberty Bowl after a 7-5 regular season.

That’s linebacker Joel Lanning who says Memphis will provide a challenge.

Senior receiver Allen Lazard was at the last Liberty Bowl appearance in 2012. His brother was on that Iowa State team.

Kickoff on Saturday December 30th is scheduled for 11:30 Iowa time.

MASON CITY – The NIACC wrestling team is ranked No. 12 in the second Intermat NJCAA Division I rankings released Monday. NIACC was ranked 11th in the preseason rankings in November.

In the latest rankings, Ellsworth is No. 3, Iowa Lakes is No. 4, Iowa Western is No. 7 and Iowa Central is No. 10.

In the individual by Intermat, NIACC sophomore Austin Anderly (2-0) is ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds and freshman Noah Jackson (5-2) is No. 3 at 157 pounds.

Anderly earned all-American honors by placing fifth at 141 pounds at last season’s national tournament. Anderly, who has not wrestled since Nov. 15, is out of the lineup with a broken hand and is expected back on mat after the holiday break in January.

At 157 pounds, Ellsworth’s Steven Lawrence is ranked No. 1 and Iowa Lakes’ Anthony Maia is ranked fourth. Lawrence pinned Jackson in a dual meet on Nov. 15 and Jackson topped Maia 11-8 in a dual meet on Nov. 29.

NIACC hosts Iowa Central in a dual meet tonight. Match time is set for 7 p.m. in the NIACC gym.