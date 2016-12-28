Wednesday December 28th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY — Iowa freshman Tyler Cook will play tonight when the Hawkeyes open Big Ten play at 15th ranked Purdue. The six-nine native of St. Louis has averaged nearly 14 points but missed the last seven games after having surgery to repair a broken finger. “Whether he starts or whether he doesn’t start he is going to play starters minutes and I am going to have him out there”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “It effects everybody’s minutes when you add a guy who is going to play those kinds of minutes but we will be a better team with him on the floor.” McCaffery likes the progress his team has made. With three freshmen and a sophomore in the starting lineup the Hawkeyes take a five game winning streak into the start of the league race. “These kids are tough. They are smart and they have figured it out but now it is going to be tougher. These next 18 games there is no let up at all.” Iowa’s opponents are shooting just 33 percent over the last five games but the Boilermakers will test that improved defense. Sophomore Caleb Swanigan leads a talented Purdue frontline by averaging more than 18 points and 12 and a half rebounds. Purdue has won six straight and takes an 11-2 record into the start of Big Ten play.You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock tonight with the tipoff scheduled for 8 o’clock.

TAMPA — Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard hopes to post one more victory as the Hawkeyes prepare for next Monday’s Outback Bowl against Florida. Since being named the starter days after a loss to Tennessee in the 2015 Taxslayer Bowl the native of Tennessee has led the Hawkeyes to a 20-6 record, including the school’s first 12-0 regular season a year ago. After passing for more than 2,800 yards in 2015 Beathard’s passing yards shrunk to just over 1,800 yards for an Iowa offense that struggled for much of the season to establish an identity. Beathard says it is just starting to sink in that this will be his final game in an Iowa uniform. Beathard hopes to lead the Hawkeyes to their first bowl victory since 2010. You can hear the Outback Bowl on Monday starting with the pre-game at 10:00 AM with the kickoff at 12:00 noon on AM-1300 KGLO. Also on KGLO on Sunday morning at 11:00, join us for a special Outback Bowl preview show from the Hawkeye Radio Network.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Several zinc panels on the Minnesota Vikings’ new $1.1 billion stadium have come loose. A spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says high winds Monday caused several panels on U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to break loose. KARE-TV reports one panel on the stadium’s west side fell to the ground. No one was hurt. The area has been cordoned off. Representatives from the building’s contractor, M.A. Mortenson, are repairing the damage. Photos taken by the Star Tribune show the panels came off or disconnected between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday during a stretch of windy weather. Some panels also came loose during stormy weather last summer. The stadium opened in July. The Vikings play their last game of the season at the stadium Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winner at 2:46 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Jordan Schroeder carried the puck up on the right side and slid a cross-ice pass to Spurgeon, and he beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne with a one-timer. Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for Minnesota, which extended its franchise-best winning streak to 11 games. Filip Forsberg and Reid Boucher scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight.