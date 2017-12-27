Wednesday December 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK CITY — Weather could be a factor on Wednesday when Iowa plays Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium (AM-1300 KGLO, 2:00 pre-game, 4:15 kickoff). The forecast calls for a temperature of 25 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill making it fell like it is 14.

“We have been outside the last couple of weeks”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “I feel like we are in the midwest and Big Ten football. You just kind of put that out of your mind and just worry about the game.”

Iowa will be out to halt a dreadful run in post season games. The Hawkeyes have lost five straight bowl games and the average margin of defeat is just short of three touchdowns.

“It’s big for us”, said senior guard Sean Welsh. “It has been a team goal for us for two years to win a bowl game. For us seniors we have been to four bowl games and have not gotten the result we wanted. I think it is time to push it through.”

A key will be slowing down a Boston College running game that averaged nearly 300 yards per game over the final month of the season. Eagles 240 pound freshman A.J. Dillon has rushed for more than 1400 yards. Both teams are 7-5.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed long snapper Jeff Overbaugh and placed guard Nick Easton on injured reserve.

Overbaugh was signed to fill in for Kevin McDermott, who injured his shoulder on Saturday night at Green Bay. McDermott’s status for the rest of the season is unclear.

Easton broke his ankle in the first quarter against the Packers, requiring surgery. He was replaced in the lineup at left guard by Jeremiah Sirles.

Overbaugh joins the Vikings after spending the 2016 training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, followed by short stints with Denver and Chicago. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016. He struck out 12 and walked six in 18 1/3 innings over 27 games, and three of the 13 hits he allowed were home runs.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 169 starts and 299 relief appearances over 13 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2005-10), Arizona (2011), Washington (2012-13), Cincinnati (2013), Milwaukee (2014), the Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and the Cardinals (2016-17).

Minnesota announced the agreement Tuesday.

DES MOINES (AP) — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (7) 7-0 70 1

2. Des Moines, North 7-1 57 2

3. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 49 3

4. Johnston 6-1 48 5

5. Waukee 6-1 46 4

6. Sioux City, East 5-1 37 7

7. Des Moines, Hoover 6-1 22 8

(tie) Dubuque, Hempstead 6-1 22 10

9. North Scott, Eldridge 7-1 17 9

10. Pleasant Valley 7-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 4. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 4. Davenport, North 2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (5) 8-0 68 1

2. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (1) 6-0 62 3

3. Glenwood (1) 7-0 52 4

4. Oskaloosa 9-0 46 5

5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 4-2 44 2

6. Harlan 6-0 33 6

(tie)Mount Pleasant 6-2 33 7

8. Le Mars 6-2 19 9

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2 12 NR

10. Spirit Lake 5-2 4 8

(tie) Pella 6-2 4 10

Others receiving votes: Webster City 3. Wahlert, Dubuque 3. Charles City 1. Benton Community 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (3) 6-0 66 2

2. Sioux Center (3) 8-0 65 1

3. Van Meter (1) 8-0 51 3

4. Aplington-Parkersburg 8-0 39 4

5. Sheldon 8-1 33 5

(tie)South Hamilton, Jewell 10-0 33 6

7. Cascade,Western Dubuque 9-0 32 7

8. Unity Christian, Orange City 7-1 12 8

9. Des Moines Christian 9-0 11 NR

10. Wapello 7-0 10 NR

(tie) Treynor 7-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 8. Northeast, Goose Lake 7. East Marshall, Le Grand 3. PCM, Monroe 2. Forest City 2. Central Lee, Donnellson 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 9-0 67 1

2. Grand View Christian (3) 8-0 65 2

3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 8-0 55 3

4. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7-0 48 8

5. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7-1 25 4

(tie) Bishop Garrigan, Algona 8-1 25 NR

7. Lynnville-Sully 8-1 20 9

8. George-Little Rock 6-3 13 7

9. Dunkerton 7-0 12 NR

(tie) Edgewood-Colesburg 9-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: South O’Brien, Paullina 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Bedford 4. Martensdale-St. Marys 3.