Wednesday December 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CLARION — The Clear Lake girls basketball team used a 17-1 run to start the second quarter, fueled by a 12-0 run over the span of a minute as the 3rd-ranked in Class 3A Lions downed Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59-21 last night in North Central Conference play, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Zoe Fasbender led the way with 12 points, Julia Merfeld added 11, while Lexi Fasbender added 10. Clear Lake is now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. They’ll host Humboldt on Friday.

MASON CITY — Peyton Olson had 25 points to lead Newman to a 71-46 win over Rockford last night at home in Top of Iowa Conference play, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Olson drained three three-pointers as the Knights improve to 4-3 overall. Morgan Thieman had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rockford.

— other girls basketball last night

West Hancock 88, North Iowa 10

Osage 61, North Butler 25

Hampton-Dumont 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 51

Central Springs 41, West Fork 30

Garrigan 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Lake Mills 76, Eagle Grove 44

CLARION — After being edged by Algona last Friday night, the Clear Lake boys basketball team raced away from a 20-15 advantage after the first quarter to beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 81-57 in Clarion last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Zach Lester had 28 points, Drew Enke had 18 while Sam Pedelty added 11. Clear Lake is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Lions will host Humboldt on Friday.

MASON CITY — Newman beat Rockford 59-51 in Top of Iowa Conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Joe Scholl led the Knights with 14 points while Josh Fitzgerald added 12. Newman evens their record at 3-3 with the win and will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday.

— other boys basketball

Osage 66, North Butler 40

Eagle Grove 67, Lake Mills 66

North Union 64, Belmond-Klemme 51

West Hancock 57, North Iowa 55

Garrigan 61, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Hampton-Dumont 38

West Fork 63, Central Springs 24

MASON CITY – The NIACC women’s basketball team remained No. 2 in the third NJCAA Division II poll released Tuesday.

NIACC (12-1 overall) was also No. 2 in the Dec. 5 poll. The Lady Trojans topped NDSCS (a NJCAA Division I school) 78-77 in overtime and Dakota College-Bottineau 106-47 at the NDSCS Circle of Nations Classic in Wapheton, N.D. on Dec. 9-10.

Monroe CC (N.Y.) is the top-ranked team for the second straight week with a record of 14-1.

Kirkwood (9-2) is ranked sixth in this week’s poll. DMACC and Southeastern are two of eight teams receiving votes in this week’s poll.

NIACC returns to action Dec. 28 at the Illinois Central Cougar Holiday Tournament in Peoria, Ill. The Lady Trojans face Kalamazoo Valley CC at 4 p.m. in their first-round game of the annual eight-team tournament.

Four of the top 10 teams in the NJCAA Division II poll will be at the Illinois Central tournament. No. 5 Illinois Central, No. 6 Kirkwood and No. 10 Owens CC are also in the field.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says freshman guard Connor McCaffery will get more time as his conditioning improves. The back-up point guard saw his first action in Sunday’s win over Southern after being sidelined with an ankle injury and a bout against mono.

McCaffery says the plan is to slowly build his minutes up.

Iowa plays Drake in the Big Four Classic in Des Moines on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 28 points in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia 76ers topped the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-112 in overtime. After missing two games with back tightness, Embiid hit two free throws with 14.8 seconds remaining to force overtime. Then he scored seven points in the extra session, including a 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia a seven-point lead in the final two minutes.

IOWA CITY — There are only two weeks of practice remaining for the Iowa Hawkeyes who will play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. It is a much earlier game date for a program that has grown accustomed to January bowl games. The Hawkeyes will be out to snap a five game losing skid in bowl games.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who is just one win behind Hayden Fry as the school’s all-time leader in wins.

Ferentz says he is more focused on sending the seniors out with a win.

The Pinstripe Bowl is Wednesday December 27th, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said he will support quarterback Jacob Park if he intends to transfer to another school.

Campbell released a statement Monday night after the Des Moines Register quoted Park as saying he asked for a release from his scholarship.

Park, a junior, was Iowa State’s starting quarterback until early October, when he went on an indefinite leave of absence. The Cyclones then turned to senior Kyle Kempt, who is 5-2 as a starter.

Campbell says he and his staff will help Park in the transfer process, which would likely leave Zeb Noland as the favorite to take over in 2018.

AMES — Bowl prep means extra practices and a head start on next season. Iowa State tackle Jake Campos says that will benefit the Cyclones next season as they prepare to take on Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.

Campos and the other seniors are thrilled with a chance to end their career in a bowl game.

Campos says playing Memphis in their own stadium just adds to the challenge.

The Liberty Bowl will be played on December 30th in Memphis

— high school wrestling

@ Garner

Central Springs 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18

Central Springs 45, Forest City 33

Central Springs 54, North Union 24

Forest City 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16

Forest City 54, North Union 30

North Union 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

@ Osage

Don Bosco 57, Osage 18

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mikael Granlund scored the winning goal in a shootout and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The shootout reached the fifth round before Granlund beat Mike Smith. Alex Stalock stopped Michael Ferland to give Minnesota its third straight victory, the first two coming in overtime.

Ferland and Minnesota’s Matt Cullen scored in regulation. Smith made 21 saves for Calgary, while Stalock stopped 16 shots in two periods plus overtime for the Wild. He replaced injured goalie Devan Dubnyk after the first.