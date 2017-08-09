Wednesday August 9th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Brian Dozier hit his first career grand slam and Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario each homered twice, powering the Minnesota Twins past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Tuesday night for a two-game sweep.

Matt Garza (5-6) turned in his shortest and worst start of the season with eight hits and eight runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings for the Brewers, who fell to 4-11 in their last 15 road games. They entered the night 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Garza took a 4-2 lead into the fourth inning, when Rosario went deep with one out. The Twins then loaded the bases with a single and two walks before Dozier drove a first-pitch fastball to the flag pole behind right field for his 138th major league home run, including 21 this year. Dozier has only homered the opposite way seven times in his career.

BOONE — The boys’ state basketball tournament is being reduced to a five-day event with championship games being held on Friday. Alan Beste is executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and says Saturday was eliminated with the hopes of avoiding college basketball tournaments and spring break.

It is the first major change in the state basketball tournament since the move from three to four classes in 1985 and Beste hopes it will boost sagging attendance.

“If we can avoid conflicts for the fans and the teams who are coming I think we have an obligation to do that”, said Beste. “We felt by taking Saturday off and condensing it down to a five-day tournament that we could help take away one of the conflicts people may have that make it difficult for them to come to the state tournament on a Saturday.”

A few years ago the IHSAA floated the idea of super regionals and cutting the number of teams at the state tournament to four per class. Beste says that was not one of the options considered.

The Association also announced the state swimming meet is moving from Marshalltown to the new facility at the University of Iowa.

“They have hosted Big Ten meets and NCAA meets and we just felt now was the time to take advantage of that new facility.”

Marshalltown had served as host since 2005 and prior to that the state meet had been held at the University of Iowa Fieldhouse pool.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings are bidding farewell to Mankato after 52 years.

The Vikings held their final training camp practice in the college town about 90 miles south of the Twin Cities on Tuesday. They broke camp to head back home and prepare for the preseason opener in Buffalo on Thursday.

The Vikings will move training camp to their new practice facility when it opens in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan next year.

Players and coaches say they enjoyed their time in Mankato and the camaraderie that was built from staying in college dorms for two weeks.

But the new facility will have state-of-the-art equipment and accommodations and be closer to home.

IOWA CITY — A veteran linebacking crew will lead the Iowa defense this season.

The trio of Josey Jewell, Ben Niemann and Bo Bower have combined for 118 games in a Hawkeye uniform. The September 2 opener against Wyoming will be Jewell’s 31st consecutive start at middle linebacker and he says that experience helps when it comes to making reads.

“The first day out there is going to be rough –everything is going to flying especially a freshman just coming out of high school — and then there’s a huge change from just even a couple of months,” Jewell says. “So I think every time you go on the football field you see something faster, you recognize formations, things coming out of the backfield. It just comes faster every single day.”

Jewell says as he enters his final season he is still a work in progress. “Everybody can always improve, I think I have a lot of things to improve on. Whether it’s pass defense, rushing the quarterback, tackling. There’s always things to improve on, you are never perfect at your craft,” according to Jewell.

Several young players are expected to play a significant role for the defense and Jewell says it is up to all the veterans to provide leadership. “I don’t know if I do anything individually,I think it’s just more of a team effort. We all help everybody out… try to teach the guy what to be able to to. If somebody sees something on tape that wasn’t right and nobody else corrected it, you try to come up to him and tell him what he did wrong and how to improve it,” Jewell says.

Jewell is on a number of preseason watch lists as one of the top linebackers in the country. He has also been named a preseason All American and preseason All Big Ten by a couple of publications.

HEIDELBERG, Germany — Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures to help the University of Iowa men’s basketball team run past the German All-Stars, 99-65, Tuesday evening.

Tonight’s game was scheduled mainly for senior Dom Uhl. The native of Frankfurt, Germany, had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in his homecoming.

The Hawkeyes led by four points at halftime (48-44), but controlled the second half by forcing turnovers on defense and scoring in transition. Iowa outscored the German All-Stars squad 22-5 on the fast break and 51-21 over the final 20 minutes.

Eleven Hawkeyes tallied points with Luka Garza leading the way with 17. Tyler Cook contributed 16 points, while Isaiah Moss chipped in 15 and Nicholas Baer had 10.

Iowa broke the game open near the end of the third quarter, going on an 11-0 scoring blitz over the final 2:47 to lead 74-55 after three quarters.

The Hawkeyes travel to Switzerland where they will play the Swiss All-Stars on Thursday.

ATLANTA (AP) – Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 81-72 on Tuesday night.

Fowles became the 10th player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 rebounds.

Minnesota had a 66-64 lead entering the fourth quarter and held the Dream to just eight points the rest of the way. Elizabeth Williams’ basket with 4:09 remaining got Atlanta within five points, but the Dream didn’t score again.

Seimone Augustus banked in a shot for a 79-72 lead and Fowles hit two free throws with 31.4 seconds left.

Maya Moore added 16 points for Minnesota (21-3), which played its second straight game without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen.

Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta (10-16).