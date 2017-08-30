Wednesday August 30th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says no one moment decided the race at quarterback. Sophomore Nathan Stanley was named the Hawkeyes’ starter for Saturday’s game against Wyoming after edging out junior Tyler Wiegers.

Ferentz says they wanted to have a starter named by the beginning of game week.

After turning North Dakota State into an FCS national champion Craig Bohl has turned the Wyoming program around in a hurry. The Cowboys are coming off an 8-6 season a year ago.

Ferentz says Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is one of the top players in the country.

With experience in the offensive line and running back the Hawkeyes will lean on the ground game while Stanley and some young receivers gain experience.

With Iowa’s style of play field position is always important and Ferentz is counting on some veterans to help. Senior receiver Matt Vandeberg will return punts and senior running back Akrum Wadley will return kicks.

Allen talks about the Iowa defense he will be facing.

Allen says the Cowboys need to limit mistakes against the Iowa defense.

Allen says the Cowboys need to keep the crowd out of the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday morning. The pre-game show will start at 9 o’clock on the Hawkeye Network on AM-1300 KGLO.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The United States had to settle for a silver medal after falling 10-0 to Japan in the World University Games gold medal contest Tuesday night at Tianmu Baseball Stadium.

Despite the finals loss, the University of Iowa is the first American representative to advance to the gold medal baseball game and the Hawkeyes are the first United States team to win a medal in Universiade history.

Japan took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before breaking the game open with a six-run second. Japan scored six runs on five hits in the frame against UI starter Sammy Lizarraga and reliever Jack Dreyer.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco homered twice and Ervin Santana struck out seven while pitching into the seventh inning, leading the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Escobar drove in two runs for the Twins, who started the day with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the crowded race for the second AL wild card. Santana (14-7) matched his highest total for wins since he was a 17-game winner in 2010 with the Angels.

Jose Abreu went 4 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs for the White Sox, who fell to 4-17 in their last 21 road games.

Matt Belisle pitched the ninth for his fifth save. James Shields (2-5) has not won for the White Sox in 10 starts.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Six-time All-Star Joe Nathan, who is eighth on the all-time list with 377 saves, has decided at age 42 to retire.

The Minnesota Twins, where Nathan spent eight years, announced their plan to host a retirement news conference Friday for Nathan. He will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against Kansas City, following a video tribute.

For the Twins, Nathan had a 2.16 ERA, a franchise-leading 260 saves and 561 strikeouts in 463 1/3 innings.

Acquired from San Francisco before the 2004 season, Nathan was Minnesota’s closer until an elbow injury in 2010 required Tommy John surgery. He had a second ligament replacement procedure with Detroit in 2015 and has pitched in only 10 major league games since then.

Nathan was released in spring training by Washington.

MASON CITY — The Clear Lake boys and the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR girls won the team titles at the Newman Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday on the Mercy West Campus in Mason City.

== The Lions had three runners in the top ten in taking the boys title with 38 points. Sam Pedelty had the best Clear Lake time with a 16:36 finishing in second place, while Eric Faught finished fifth in 17:20, and Justin Wright was seventh in 17:46. Reece Smith of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura won the boys race in a time of 16:05. Newman finished second with 65 points, led by Stephen Ringo’s sixth place finish in 17:42. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was third with 84 points, followed in the team standings by Forest City (139), Osage (141), Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR (143), West Fork (151), North Butler (235), Rockford (235), Lake Mills (239) and New Hampton (270)

== Aubrie Fisher won the girls race in a half second over the 20:00 mark while teammate Ellie Meyer finished second 36 seconds behind her to lead Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR to the team title with 61 points. Newman was second with 87 points, as the Knights were led by Grace Henrich’s ninth place finish in 22:15. New Hampton was third with 101 points. Osage was fourth with 129, followed by St. Ansgar (132), Forest City (150), GHV (156), Clear Lake (188), West Fork (201), Lake Mills (260), Central Springs (262) and Bishop Garrigan (296). Gretchen Jones had the best Clear Lake time, finishing seventh in a time of 22:04.

— high school volleyball Tuesday night

#3/5A Valley West Des Moines 3-1 Mason City High (25-10, 25-16, 20-25, 25-10)

North Butler 3-0 Newman (25-15, 25-15, 27-25)

#11/2A Lake Mills 3-0 Belmond-Klemme

#2/3A Osage 3-0 Central Springs

West Fork 3-0 Rockford

North Union 3-0 North Iowa

Forest City 3-1 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

MASON CITY — The defending state champion and nationally-ranked Ames girls swimming team won every event on Tuesday night as the Little Cyclones downed Mason City 81-13 in the John Adams Pool. The Mason City girls travel to Spencer on Thursday and then host Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday.

FORT DODGE — The Mason City High boys golf team finished ninth at the Fort Dodge Invitational golf tournament yesterday. The Mohawks carded a 350, 39 shots back of the champion Johnston. Pete Stadheim had an 84 while J. J. Wickman had an 85 to lead the Mohawks. Mason City will face Marshalltown next Tuesday.