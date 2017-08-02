Wednesday August 2nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Austin Hedges hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Padres had only two hits and led 1-0 going into the eighth before Hunter Renfroe singled off Alan Busenitz with one out and Hedges homered to right-center, his 14th.

Jose Berrios (9-5) held the Padres hitless until Renfroe opened the sixth by beating out an infield single to third base. Hedges followed with a double to right and Manuel Margot hit a sacrifice fly with one out. Hedges was thrown out trying to take third.

Berrios had faced the minimum 15 batters until the sixth. He issued a one-out walk to Carlos Asuaje in the first before Jose Pirela hit into a double play.

Chacin (11-7) allowed three hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked two.

DES MOINES — Drake University announced Tuesday that Athletic Director Sandy Hatfield Clubb will be leaving the university this Friday.

She has is taking a new job as senior partner with the Pictor Group, an intercollegiate athletics consulting firm. Hatfield Clubb was the first female athletic director for a combined athletic department in Iowa.

Prior to joining Drake in 2006, Hatfield Clubb had risen to the role of senior associate director of athletics at Arizona State University, a program she had joined in 1990 as management intern.

“I am proud to have been a Bulldog for the last 11 years and sincerely thank the many student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, donors, and everyone who has helped grow Drake Athletics,” said Hatfield Clubb. “We have built a strong foundation together, and I’ll be cheering the Bulldogs on as their success continues. The city of Des Moines has been an extraordinary place to raise our children, and I will be forever grateful to this community.”

Associate Athletics Director Megan Franklin will serve as Drake’s interim athletic director and a national search to fill the permanent athletic director role will begin this fall.

IOWA CITY — Wisconsin announced a new series with Notre Dame but don’t look for a similar move from the Iowa Hawkeyes anytime soon. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the annual series with Iowa State is not going to be interrupted to accommodate a national opponent.

Ferentz says the series with the Cyclones guarantees 10 power five opponents every season.

The Hawkeyes open the season at home on September 2 against Wyoming.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with standout forward Mikael Granlund on a three-year, $17.25 million contract.

The Wild announced the deal Tuesday with the restricted free agent, whose 69 points last season ranked tied for fourth in franchise history. The 25-year-old Granlund led the Wild in points, assists and multi-point games. He set career highs in nine statistical categories.

Granlund scored 17 points in a 12-game point streak from Jan. 12 through Feb. 4, the longest point streak in Wild history and tied for the second-longest point streak in the NHL last season.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Finland has collected 201 points and 80 penalty minutes in 321 games with the Wild. He was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2010 draft.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Anthony Brown to a two-way contract.

The 24-year-old Brown spent most of this past season with the Erie BayHawks in the NBA G League. He averaged more than 20 points and five rebounds in 24 games.

Brown signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in November and appeared in nine games before he was waived in December. He was signed to a 10-day contract by Orlando in January and appeared in two games.

Teams are allowed to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Players signed to two-way deals can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA clubs.

Terms of Brown’s agreement were not released.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have hired former Minnesota Timberwolves executive Calvin Booth as an assistant GM.

Booth spent the previous four seasons in the Timberwolves front office, serving as director of pro personnel last season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Nuggets have not announced the move yet.

Booth has quietly emerged as a respected evaluator of talent during his time with the Timberwolves. He leaves the team for more responsibility and a greater say in the direction of the Nuggets, another young team on the rise in the Western Conference.

Booth spent 10 years as a player in the league. Four of those seasons were with the Washington Wizards while Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly was working there.