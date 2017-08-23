Wednesday August 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

CHICAGO (AP) – Jorge Polanco homered for the third time in two days, smacking one of the Minnesota Twins’ three long balls in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Polanco led off the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season after going deep in both ends of a doubleheader Monday.

Kennys Vargas and Eddie Rosario added home runs against rookie Lucas Giolito (0-1) in his White Sox debut. The Twins remained in playoff position with their fifth win in six games.

Giolito, who came to Chicago from the Washington Nationals in an offseason trade for Adam Eaton, allowed six hits and four runs, striking out four.

Kyle Gibson (7-10) struck out a season-high eight batters over seven innings, allowing one run.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without their top cornerback when they open the season at home against Wyoming on September second. Coach Kirk Ferentz says sophomore Manny Rugamba has been suspended. The native of Illinois played in 12 games last year as a true freshman and started three.

“It is for a violation of team policy that took place in the out of season and will be enacted here in this first week”, said Ferentz. “We will move on after that. He will be welcomed back with normal status after serving a one game suspension.”

Sophomore Michael Ojemudia will replace Rugamba in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Ferentz says no decision has been made on a starting quarterback. Sophomore Nathan Stanley and junior Tyler Wiegers continue competing for the job.

“We will have a starter named by Monday at the latest but I am not sure when that decision will be made”, added Ferentz. “The competition remains close and both guys are doing a really good job.”

— high school volleyball last night

Ames 3-1 Mason City High (25-12, 20-25, 25-17, 25-12)

Rockford 3-0 Clarksville

Northwood-Kensett 3-0 Riceville

@ Hampton

Hampton-Dumont 2-0 CAL

Hampton-Dumont 2-0 West Fork

West Fork 2-0 CAL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Maya Moore scored 21 points, Jia Perkins had 18 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-69 on Tuesday night.

Sylvia Fowles added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lynx (23-6), who made a season-high 12 3-pointers. Natasha Howard has 12 points and eight rebounds, and Alexis Jones scored 11 points.

Minnesota shot 54 percent (39 for 72) from the field.

Monique Currie scored 14 points for Phoenix (15-15).