Wednesday April 5th Local Sports

MASON CITY – NIACC and Iowa Central split a conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Roosevelt Field and spilt the four-game series 2-2. Iowa Central (14-11 overall, 4-4 in the ICCAC) won the first game 5-3 and No. 18 NIACC (18-11 overall, 5-3) won the nightcap 12-8. In the first game, NIACC’s Brandon Michie hit a 3-run home run in the fourth inning for his 100th career hit. Michie became the 20th member of NIACC’s 100-hit club. In the second game, NIACC pounded out 18 hits to score its 12 runs. The Trojans pushed across seven runs in the third inning with eight hits, including a 3-run home run from Mitch Neunborn. Neunborn was four for four in the second game with two home runs and four RBIs. NIACC returns to action Wednesday in a non-conference doubleheader at home against Dakota County and Technical College. The twinbill starts at 2 o’clock at Roosevelt Field.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist to lead Minnesota to a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night that clinched second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs for the Wild. Zach Parise scored and had two assists, and Eric Staal also added two assists to give the Wild’s first line eight points. Charlie Coyle scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and Devan Dubnyk shook off a shaky first period to stop 27 shots for his 39th win. Jeff Skinner scored twice to set a career high with 35 goals and Lee Stempniak had a goal and an assist, but the Hurricanes were eliminated from postseason contention on a night when they took their third straight loss. Cam Ward made 31 saves for the Hurricanes.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Klay Thompson scored 41 points for his 10th career 40-point game, Stephen Curry had 19 points and nine assists, and the playoff-ready Golden State Warriors ran their winning streak to 12 straight by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Tuesday night. Matt Barnes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Golden State could wrap up the West’s No. 1 seed as soon as Wednesday night with a win at Phoenix and a Spurs’ loss at home to the Lakers. Now, it seems, the Warriors just need one key reinforcement: Kevin Durant. And KD could be back by week’s end with his team on quite a roll to finish the regular season atop the NBA again. Andrew Wiggins scored 24 for Minnesota, which couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s spiffy passing and contributions from so many players on both ends of the floor.

AMES — Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning says the Cyclones have kept it simple this spring and that will benefit the offense next season.

Manning says it is an approach they were unable to use last spring after taking over the program.

With Joel Lanning’s move to linebacker Jacob Park is the established starter at quarterback. Park started the final five games of last season and Manning says his confidence is growing.

Manning says Park has made big strides this spring.

Iowa State’s spring game is Saturday.