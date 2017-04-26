Wednesday April 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Ervin Santana delivered his fourth straight outstanding start, Miguel Sano sparked a seven-run fifth inning with a leadoff homer and the Minnesota Twins pounded the Texas Rangers 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Santana (4-0) allowed a run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings. He went into the game leading major league starters in ERA (0.64) and opponents’ batting average (.099).

Santana’s standout performance came at a venue that had previously frustrated him. In 17 previous starts at Globe Life Park, he was 6-7 with a 6.93 ERA.

Kennys Vargas also homered for Minnesota, his first since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester last Sunday.

Both homers came off Andrew Cashner (0-2), who labored through his four-plus innings. He matched a career high with six walks, allowed five hits, had a wild pitch and threw 92 pitches.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Twins reliever Ryan O’Rourke will have surgery for a partially torn ligament in his left elbow. There is no timetable for his return.

Twins general manager Thad Levine announced the decision before Tuesday’s game at Texas.

O’Rourke began the season on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained forearm. A persistent sore elbow prompted his transfer Monday to the 60-day disabled list.

Twins team doctors as well as Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister all recommended surgery for the partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

O’Rourke appeared in 54 games for the Twins over the last two years, with a 4.98 ERA, 34 hits, 25 walks and 48 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Twins right-hander Trevor May had surgery last month for a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will be sidelined for the season.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have not announced a deal, but Peterson tells ESPN in a statement that he’s agreed to play in New Orleans.

Peterson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times and 2,000 yards once.

However, he played in only three games last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He also missed 15 games in 2014 because of a child abuse case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault. The victim was his son, then 4 years old.

Peterson’s last full season was in 2015, when he had 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.



FORT DODGE — Both the NIACC men’s and women’s team finished third in the Iowa Central Invitational on Tuesday in Fort Dodge. On the men’s side, Iowa Central won the team title with a 305, as Wes Bunterbach, who went to Belmond-Klemme, was the medalist for the Tritons with a 73. Iowa Lakes was second with a 311, while NIACC had a 313. Josh Schaefer led the way for NIACC with a 76, while Devin Koob had a 77, Joe Nordquist had a 79, and Zach Nicholson and Anthony Emanuel each had an 81.

On the women’s side, Iowa Central had a 328 to edge DMACC by a stroke for the team title. NIACC finished with a 367 in the five-team race. Courtney Tusler had an 86 to lead the Lady Trojans. Kelli Wilson shot a 93 while Brooke Maasch and Alyssa Purman each had 94.



— boys high school golf (medalist)

@ Charles City — Charles City 169, Osage 174, Oelwein 203, Nashua-Plainfield 209 (O-Drew Olson 38)

— girls high school golf (medalist)

@ Charles City — Charles City 213, Nashua-Plainfield 214, Osage 235 (CC-Abby Milligan 49)

— high school soccer

#13/3A Johnston 2, Mason City High boys 0

Johnston 8, Mason City High girls 0



OSAGE — St. Ansgar had seven first-place finishes to lead them to the team title at the Osage Boys Invitational track meet on Tuesday. The Saints had 107 points, Charles City finished second with 79, New Hampton was third with 78, Clear Lake was fourth with 68, with the host Green Devils finishing with 60 points. Clear Lake got first-place finishes from Parker Crispin in the 110 high hurdles, Zach Lester in the high jump, and in the sprint medley relay.

DES MOINES — It has become a popular lead in event to the Drake Relays and the pole vault competition moves indoors again this time at Capital Square in downtown Des Moines. Relays Director Blake Boldon says many of the top athletes who will compete this weekend will be part of the field.

Boldon says they have put together a standout women’s field as well.



MASON CITY — Two NIACC women’s basketball players have signed national letters of intent to play at Bellevue University in Nebraska. Morgan Cuffe averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds during her sophomore year and was a first-team all-Region XI selection. Riley Galvin averaged 3.9 points while connecting on 37 three-point field goals. Bellevue is an NAIA school located in Bellevue Nebraska and is a member of the North Star Athletic Association. Their women’s basketball team was 16-15 overall and 9-7 in the conference.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal has a concussion from his head-first crash into the boards.

Fortunately, the dangerous collision didn’t damage him further than that.

Staal looked well on Tuesday when he spoke to reporters, though general manager Chuck Fletcher said Staal would’ve been out for a while had the Wild stayed alive in the playoffs. Staal recalled the sequence in Game 5 of the first-round series against St. Louis, when he tripped near the Blues net at the end of a breakaway and barreled full-speed ahead into the barrier.

Staal said he initially felt some numbness in his feet, but he was eventually able to get up and leave the ice with assistance before being taken to a nearby hospital for observation.