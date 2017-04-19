Wednesday April 19th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered and drove in two runs and Josh Tomlin gave up three runs in six innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 11-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Francisco Lindor broke the game open with a two-run triple in the sixth and struggling slugger Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the Indians. Tomlin (1-2) allowed seven hits and struck out two after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA from his first two starts.

Phil Hughes (2-1) gave up six runs – four earned – and eight hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for the Twins, who have lost six of their last eight. Miguel Sano hit his fourth homer of the year and Jason Castro had three hits for Minnesota.

ROSEMOUNT, MINNESOTA — The NIACC baseball team routed Dakota County Technical College 21-2 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon for its sixth straight win. The 21 runs is NIACC’s most since the Trojans topped Southeast Community College in the 2015 North Plains District championship game, and it’s the third most since Travis Hergert took over as head coach in 2013. NIACC topped Miami-Middletown 30-1 in 2013. On Tuesday, freshman Bryce Ball was 5-for-5, with a homer, double, and four runs batted in. NIACC is now 27-14 and is off until next Tuesday when they travel to Rochester Community and Technical College.



MASON CITY — NIACC softball player Kendall Cornick has signed a national letter of intent to play softball next season at Augustana University of Sioux Falls South Dakota. The outfielder who prepped at Mason City High has not played this year due to a foot injury and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at the NCAA Division II school that is a member of the North Central Conference. Cornick was named a first-team junior college Division II All-American in 2016 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and was the association’s Division II Golden Shoe winner. Cornick last year hit .561 with 88 hits, six doubles and three triples. She also stole 65 bases and scored 55 runs.

IOWA CITY — It may be a non-conference game but Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says that does not make it less important. The Hawkeyes visit Bradley on Wednesday and they have won 19 consecutive midweek games dating back to the 2015 season.

Heller says many midweek upsets occur when teams are coming off a big conference series. That’s where the Hawkeyes are after taking winning two of three games at Nebraska.

“If we don’t go out and give a great effort after a big weekend at Nebraska we will go out and get beat”, said Heller. “We have been pretty consistent with that.”

Heller says the midweek games become even more important for teams hoping to earn NCAA at-large bids.

“If you want a chance at an at-large bid you have to take care of business in those midweek games.”

Iowa’s last midweek loss was back on April 14, 2015 at Bradley.



UNDATED (AP) – Iowa and Iowa State announced Tuesday that their annual football series has been extended through 2023, temporarily quelling fears that the matchup could be on the way out.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones tacked two years onto a matchup that’s been contested every season since 1977. The Hawkeyes lead the series 42-22.

There was concern that Iowa might want to put the series on pause now that the Big Ten has moved to a nine-game schedule. But the series between the instate rivals has been tight in recent years – save for Iowa’s 42-3 thrashing of the Cyclones in 2016 – and Iowa State’s facilities have improved to the point where a push for Big 12 relevance might not be far off.

Iowa State hosts the Hawkeyes on Sept. 9.

DES MOINES — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is returning to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in 2019.

The president of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greg Edwards, got emotional a couple of times Tuesday as he talked with reporters following the announcement by the NCAA.

Edwards says winning the bid to host the tourney is as big a deal for the organizing committee as it is for the teams who play their way in.

“Every day we have successes, but it may be a meeting for 75 people or a smaller event, and this has always been the granddaddy of them all — hosting the NCAA basketball tournament. I prepared myself and said ‘I’m not going to get emotional,’ but I am just so happy,” Edwards says. Des Moines hosted the first two rounds in 2016, but Edwards says they knew they weren’t guaranteed to get another bid.

“So when we sat down and began strategizing with this round, we knew the NCAA was very pleased with some of the things we did and we had several follow up meetings with them since 2016. But, we continue to really create that bond between ourselves and the NCAA staff, which I think is very important. and we do have a very strong bond with a lot of the basketball teammembers from the NCAA,” Edwards explains.

Edwards says the tickets sold out quickly for the rounds in Des Moines, and he says the turnout for the free day to watch practice made an impression. “That was a huge thing for the NCAA. They said they’d never seen any practice rounds so full,” according to Edwards. “They sold more merchandise out of the Wells Fargo Arena that day than they’d ever sold in any other arena. So, that was pretty cool.”

He says the announcement now sets things into motion for 2019 “We’ll start really immediately hosting our local organizing committee meetings talking about everything from logistics to airport to transportation and on and on,”Edwards says. “We’ll have everything double crossed off by the time 2019 rolls around.”

Arena Manager Chris Connolly was also excited about the winning bid. “Really a great feeling, just proud. You know, we felt like we finally broke through in 2016,” Connolly says, “we were a first-time host, we felt like by all accounts we did a great job as a host and we felt like we had a great chance to get it back. And then to be rewarded with it coming back as soon as 2019 — just a great feeling.” The arena has hosted a lot of events, but Connolly says hosting in 2016 was something really new and they learned from it.

“I think the biggest thing is truly having over 17-thousand people in the building for the event — that’s one or our largest crowds we’ve ever had in Wells Fargo Arena. That first day of the tournament you are talking 10 to 11 hours where we have part-time employees in servicing the guests. It’s a long, long day,” Connolly says. “So I feel like we’ve learned a lot of things — how service the guest, how to maybe do a better job in the concessions and food and beverage and the hospitality piece. I think until you’ve been through it, it’s really hard to understand exactly what you are dealing with.” Des Moines’ first tourney included big names teams like Kansas, Kentucky and Indiana, which put even more of a spotlight on the venue.

“It was unreal. I mean it would be hard to imagine you’d get that kind of a matchup in the first and second round. You have Kentucky and Indiana who played each other in the second round who don’t play annually any more, so we had tons of folks coming from Kentucky and Indiana for the second-round game on a Saturday. So, I think for sure Des Moines had a lot more pressure than some of the other places in the first and second round,” Connolly says. Connolly says the timing of the tournament works well in the sports schedule.

He says the NCAA Tournament is after the boys and girls state tournaments, and the Wild hockey team and Energy basketball team understand that it is a good thing for Des Moines and don’t mind having the time blocked out. The Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the 2016 tournament had a five million dollar impact on the area.

=== It was also announced on Tuesday that US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will host the NCAA Division I National Wrestling Championships in 2020.

