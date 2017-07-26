Wedding bells ring at RAGBRAI

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — There was a wedding at RAGBRAI yesterday afternoon. Whit and Sarah Oyler tied the knot on the City Beach stage shortly after 3 o’clock on Wednesday. The couple had been on RAGBRAI when Clear Lake was a pass-through community in 2014.

The couple met while they were both going to school at Oklahoma State and six years later decided to finally tie the knot. Sarah says she contacted RAGBRAI executive director T. J. Juskiewicz about the idea of the wedding, who in turn contacted Clear Lake officials who helped to set up the ceremony. Whit says they made everything incredibly easy for the couple.

The couple says they appreciated everybody on the ride and in Clear Lake helping them celebrate their wedding day.

The couple lives in Denver Colorado. Watch the wedding ceremony with the video below: