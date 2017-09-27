Weaver changes mind, pulls out of Mason City council at-large race

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A former councilman who filed to run again for a seat on the Mason City City Council has withdrawn from the race.

The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office says Max Weaver filed his withdrawal Tuesday afternoon from the at-large race on the November ballot. Weaver was set to face Tom Thoma for the position.

Weaver last week lost in the special election for the council’s open Third Ward seat and overall had lost his four previous attempts at city office after serving on the council for three terms.

Tuesday was the deadline to withdraw from the November 7th ballot.