Weapon, drug charges against central Iowa man after traffic stop in Clear Lake

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Greene County man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges in Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly after 11:15 last night, a deputy made a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 40th Street in Clear Lake for a vehicle towing a trailer with no license plate. The department says 37-year-old Jason Clark of Churdan was arrested for driving while under suspension and having an open container.

The deputy allegedly found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in the vehicle. Clark was also charged with three Class D felonies: possession of a firearm as a felon, trafficking stolen weapons, and third offense possession of meth. He also faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

Clark is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $17-thousand bond.