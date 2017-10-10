‘We are knocking at the door’ for stop-gap health insurance plan for 70,000 Iowans

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A spokesman for the state insurance commissioner says if federal officials do not approve the state’s “stop gap” measure to fix Iowa’s collapsing individual insurance market, about 70-thousand Iowans will face rate hikes of up to 85 percent on their 2018 health care policies.

Chance McElhaney of the Iowa Insurance Division spoke with a state legislative committee Tuesday morning about the request for federal approval of Iowa’s “stop gap” plan. “We have worked tirelessly,” McElhaney says. “…We are knocking at the door and just waiting for approval.”

Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, quoted a recent Washington Post report, suggesting President Trump has directed federal officials to reject Iowa’s waiver request. “Has the president softened his position from August, when he said: ‘Tell Iowa no,’?” Jochum asked. McElhaney answered: “I don’t want to speak for the president.”

Another legislator told McElhaney she’s fielding two or three phone calls per day from constituents who are worried they won’t be able to buy or even afford an individual health insurance policy next year.