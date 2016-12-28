Waverly man dies in Butler County hunting accident

Bob Fisher

ALLISON — Butler County authorities say a man died over the weekend in a hunting accident. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call at about 11:30 Saturday morning of a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound at a rural residence near Allison. 47-year-old Kirk Hummel of Waverly and his wife Kathleen were hunting rabbits on the farm owned by Kirk Hummel’s parents when the incident took place. Kathleen Hummel said an accidental discharge from her rifle struck her husband. Kirk Hummel died en route to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.