Wage complaints lead to investigation of Cedar Rapids hotel

December 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Federal investigators are looking into complaints from several employees of the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center in Cedar Rapids that they have not been paid in weeks.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is investigating the complaints.

Choice Hotels, which franchises Clarion Hotels, says the Cedar Rapids hotel has been dropped from its system and can no longer operate under the Clarion name. The hotel has also been removed from Choice Hotels’ central reservation system. A statement from Choice Hotels says guests with existing reservations will be contacted and given the option to relocate to another property.

A message left Thursday by The Associated Press with the Cedar Rapids’ hotel’s general manager was not immediately returned.

