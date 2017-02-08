“Vision North Iowa” launched to create strategy for economic growth

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A newly formed initiative is underway to create a multi-jurisdictional strategy for regional economic growth and prosperity. North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation president Chad Schreck says the “Vision North Iowa” initiative has several community partners collaborating in the effort. He says they hope it will provide them with a framework to capture concepts, build strategies and partnerships that helps to develop a process to achieve common goals. “We really want this to be a community-based process, we’re working with stakeholders to develop as much information and input as we can.” Schreck says they want north-central Iowans to go to their website and take a survey to provide their input about how to best grow the community. He says they are really trying to get to the heart of what people are proud of in the community and what they want to see happen here. “What are the next five years, next ten years, do we want our communities to look like? How can we work together better and more effectively in our communities to align our resources, align our talents, align our organizations toward common goals and strategies. I think what we’ve seen in the last couple of years is that we have a lot of groups and a lot of really great groups identifying similar issues, and then all of us trying to find a solution for them, and we end up stepping on each other’s toes and we aren’t quite effective as we maybe could be as if we were playing from the same playbook.” Schreck says they want to make sure there’s a lot of public input in this process. He says they wanted to get the survey out so they can get community input and see what the common themes are. That will be followed up by community input sessions and decide if town hall meetings are appropriate. Schreck says Seattle-based TIP Strategies has been engaged to help guide this project. For more you can head to the website visionnorthiowa.com