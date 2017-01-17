  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Vilsack confirms post with US Dairy Export Council

January 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Tom Vilsack confirmed today he will become president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC). The former Iowa governor, who left his job as U.S. Agriculture Secretary on Friday, will now lead a nonprofit group that seeks to drive demand for U.S. dairy products. Agri-Pulse had reported earlier this month that Vilsack would take the job, replacing Tom Suber, who recently retired after 22 years as president of USDEC. “Growing the global market for U.S. dairy products is essential to the future of the dairy industry and America’s dairy farmers,” Vilsack said in a statement from the group. Vilsack will become President and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council on February 1.

