Victim’s name released in fatal Franklin County crash

Bob Fisher

DOWS — More information has been released by authorities on the fatal crash that claimed one life Sunday morning in Franklin County.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup driven by 23-year-old Amelvin Vicente of Austin Minnesota was southbound on Interstate 35 near the 156 mile marker, which is south of the Dows exit, when it went off into the west grass ditch edge. Vicente over-corrected to his left then to his right, causing the pickup to barrel roll down the southbound lanes and stop in the right-hand lane.

A van driven by 51-year-old Lynn Vadnais of Stacy Minnesota was also heading southbound and did not see Vicente’s truck, striking the truck. Vicente’s truck ended up in the left lane, where it was then struck by two cars from Texas and Colorado. Vicente was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate was closed for about four hours between the Dows and Woolstock exits to clear the scene of the accident.