Victim of fatal Mason City house fire identified

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The victim of a fatal Mason City house fire has been identified.

The Mason City Fire Department says Janet Huey was found dead in the home at 927 North Tyler, where firefighters were called shortly after 12:10 Friday afternoon. On arrival, they found flames coming out the back side of the house.

Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin says the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning surge protector and multi-plug power tap. The State Fire Marshal’s office assisted with the investigation.