Victim identified in Floyd County rollover

December 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

FLOYD — The man killed in a vehicle rollover on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd on Monday has been identified.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened in the northbound lanes on US Highway 18 at Waterbury Road at about 4:30 AM. The driver drifted off the road for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle, with it rolling into the median, ejecting the driver.

The State Patrol says 21-year-old Tanner Walker of Postville was the driver of the vehicle. He was taken to Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, where he was later pronounced dead.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

