Victim identified in fatal crash near Mason City Wednesday morning

November 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Officials have identified the victim of a fatal accident that happened early Wednesday morning just south of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says 49-year-old Darick Wooldridge of Harrison Arkansas was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 yesterday morning on US Highway 18 at the 186 mile marker near the interchange with US Highway 65.

Authorities found a 2002 Chevy Impala and a 2016 Kenworth semi in the median. The semi was driven by 28-year-old Jesse Gibson of North Little Rock Arkansas. Gibson was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Department says Wooldridge was parked on the right shoulder and made a left turn directly into the path of the semi. The accident remains under investigation.

