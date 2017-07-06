  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Victim identified in Charles City murder, suspect still not found

July 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The victim has been identified in a Charles City murder last week.

Charles City police say 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming, whose last known address was Mason City, died after a shooting Friday night at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarksview Drive. Fleming was taken to the Charles City hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still searching for 36-year-old Antonie Williams, who is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant. A vehicle that Williams was believed to be driving was found by authorities in Waterloo.

The Charles City Police Department says they’ve contacted several agencies requesting their assistance in locating Williams and they continue to work closely with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

 

