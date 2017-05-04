Victim, doctor among those who testify in attempted murder trial of Mason City man (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Yesterday was the first full day of testimony in the attempted murder trial of a Mason City man in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 19-year-old Revell Toney was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. Among those who testified on Wednesday was Tammy Orr, who is in charge of gathering and processing evidence for the Mason City Police Department. Orr told County Attorney Carlyle Dalen about shell casings found at the scene.

Urologist Doctor Christopher Adams treated the victim in the emergency room at Mercy-North Iowa. He says a fragment from one of the bullets came extremely close to his ureter, which if damaged could have led to Williams’ death.

Earlier in the day, the victim Williams took the stand. He testified that he got into an argument with Toney which quickly turned violent, with Toney punching him first in the face. He was surprised that Toney pulled a gun out, shooting him three times.

Toney’s trial resumes at 9 o’clock this morning at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. Prosecutors indicated on Wednesday that they’ll wrap up their portion of the trial today.