Veterans take cruise on Lady of the Lake to celebrate Flag Day

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Lady of the Lake and the Clear Lake VFW hosted veterans for a pair of excursions on the lake yesterday as part of Flag Day.

Mike Nelson of the Clear Lake VFW says it’s an idea that started about seven years ago. He says he wanted to do something to show appreciation for fellow area veterans. “Some people had never been on the Lady of the Lake, and I thought what better way to get veterans together in kind of a small area. The bottom line is camaraderie, that’s what it boils down to.”

Nelson says it’s a great event to be able to bring veterans together for an afternoon of relaxation and conversation on the boat. He says knowing that you can “talk the talk” with fellow veterans is kind of fun.

Scott Monson of the Lady of the Lake says he’s honored to help veterans celebrate Flag Day in a unique way. He says, “They bring all the flags from the Armed Services and we fly them on the boat, take them for their cruise and feed them. It’s a lot of fun.”

Monson says it’s been a popular event that’s grown through the years. He says every year it’s grown, and there’s been an outpouring of people that thank him for something as small as a boat ride.

Bob Peterson from Clear Lake made his second trip on the Veterans Cruise this year. He says, “I did two and a half in Vietnam. When I get on the Lady of the Lake, I’ve got fellow members who have been there too, and very proud of it. I’ve lived here almost all of my life, but going on the Lady of the Lake with all the veterans, this is my second tour, and I appreciate it and I enjoy it.”

The event included a plane flyover to honor the veterans and their families who attended. You can see a video of the flyover below.