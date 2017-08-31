Very busy boating weekend is ahead for the last holiday of summer

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The last holiday weekend of summer is just ahead and many Iowans will be spending at least part of their Labor Day vacation on the water.

Susan Stocker, education coordinator and boating law administrator for the Iowa D-N-R, says it’ll certainly be a busy weekend on Iowa’s lakes and rivers as the forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures. “Our officers are always out on the waterway, making sure our waterways are safe,” Stocker says. “We just want to remind people, as the excess public is out there, that everybody needs to do their part in order to stay safe.”

Stocker say Labor Day weekend of 2016 was also very busy on Iowa’s waterways. “There were a total of five boating accidents,” Stocker says. “We had two that only involved property damage and unfortunately, three of the incidents had personal injuries involved.”

When it comes to boating, Stocker says alcohol and water can be a dangerous combination. “For many years now, our blood-alcohol level for operating a boat is .08 which is the same as operating a car,” Stocker says. “So, a designated driver is an excellent idea and one we’d suggest.”

It’s also important to have life jackets on board for all boaters and to ensure they fit properly. Also, boats should be equipped with a working fire extinguisher. Learn more at www.iowadnr.gov.