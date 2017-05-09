Ventura man killed after being crushed between parts of trailer

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Ventura man was killed on Friday night after apparently being crushed between two parts of a trailer he was working on. The Clear Lake Police Department issued a statement on Monday, saying they were called to 3305 Main Avenue at about 7:55 PM on the report of an unconscious man under a trailer. 64-year-old Dale Kjellsen was found lying in between parts of a flatbed trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports indicate that Kjellsen was working alone on a trailer and was crushed between the bed and wheel frame when the trailer parts shifted. There were no indications of foul play and investigators including the medical examiner’s office deemed the death as an accident.