Ventura man charges as being an habitual offender of domestic assault

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Ventura man has been charged with being an habitual offender of domestic assault. Authorities say 45-year-old Jason Hoff struck a woman in the face, pushed her head into a mirror and punched her in the back of the head causing visible injuries on June 4th at a residence in Ventura.

Hoff was arrested on that date and charged with domestic abuse assault, with prosecutors recently amending the trial information to include the habitual felony offender status, which means a potential 15 year prison sentence if convicted. Hoff is scheduled to be arraigned on June 27th.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand cash-only bond. He also has a contempt of court hearing scheduled for next Thursday on 15 counts of violating a no contact order after allegedly making repeated phone calls between June 8th and June 12th from the jail to the woman he is accused of assaulting.