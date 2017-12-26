  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Ventura man arrested for multi-county pursuit

December 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

VENTURA — A Ventura man has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit early Christmas morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Justin Glidden shortly at 12:20 AM at 237th and Balsam Avenue just south of Ventura. The department says Glidden refused to stop, with a pursuit going through Hancock, Wright and Franklin counties on several gravel and paved roads, with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour at times.

A deputy intentionally made contact with Glidden’s vehicle near the intersection of County Road C-13 and Cardinal Avenue, disabling the car, with Glidden being taken into custody.

A Cerro Gordo County and Hancock County patrol car each sustained minor damage during the pursuit.

Glidden was charged with eluding law enforcement, driving while barred, and several other misdemeanor traffic violations. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1000 cash-only bond.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company