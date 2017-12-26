Ventura man arrested for multi-county pursuit

Bob Fisher

VENTURA — A Ventura man has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit early Christmas morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Justin Glidden shortly at 12:20 AM at 237th and Balsam Avenue just south of Ventura. The department says Glidden refused to stop, with a pursuit going through Hancock, Wright and Franklin counties on several gravel and paved roads, with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour at times.

A deputy intentionally made contact with Glidden’s vehicle near the intersection of County Road C-13 and Cardinal Avenue, disabling the car, with Glidden being taken into custody.

A Cerro Gordo County and Hancock County patrol car each sustained minor damage during the pursuit.

Glidden was charged with eluding law enforcement, driving while barred, and several other misdemeanor traffic violations. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1000 cash-only bond.