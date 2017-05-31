  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Vehicular homicide trial delayed

May 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The vehicular homicide trial of a man from Manly scheduled for next month has been delayed. 59-year-old Paul Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident. Besides vehicular homicide, Wood faces other charges including operating while under the influence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Wood’s trial was scheduled to start on June 13th, but online court records show a continuance was granted on Tuesday, with the trial scheduled to start on July 25th. If convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, Wood would face up to 25 years in prison.

