Vehicular homicide charge filed in Cerro Gordo County crash

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A man from Manly has been charged with vehicular homicide after a three-vehicle crash that killed a woman in November in Cerro Gordo County. 59-year-old Paul Wood was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident. Besides vehicular homicide, Wood has also been charged with operating while under the influence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, and driving without insurance. Wood was being held on $25-thousand-900 cash-only bond.