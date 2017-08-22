  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Veal wants new murder trial

August 22, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison later this week for murdering two Mason City residents wants a new trial.

Peter Veal was convicted last month by a Webster County jury of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He was accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City back on November 17th. Veal was also accused of assaulting Kavars’ cousin Ron Willis with a gun. The trial was moved to Fort Dodge due to pre-trial publicity.

Online court records show that Veal’s attorney Nellie O’Mara on Friday filed a motion for a new trial in Cerro Gordo County District Court. That motion will likely be addressed by District Judge Rustin Davenport during Veal’s scheduled sentencing hearing this Friday in the courtroom of the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center.

The first-degree murder convictions carry the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

