Veal wants murder trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City last year wants his trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. District Judge Rustin Davenport earlier this month ruled that Veal was competent to stand trial after he had been ruled incompetent in March. Veal’s attorneys had filed the change of venue, stating the publicity surrounding the case has been so pervasive that a trial in Cerro Gordo County would be unfair. Assistant attorney general Scott Brown filed a motion of resistance to the request last week, stating that while it’s likely a number of jurors will have heard about the investigation, that does not require the court to move the trial to another county. Veal’s trial is scheduled to start on July 10th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Veal would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.