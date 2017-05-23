Veal ruled competent to stand trial in Mason City double homicide case (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County judge has ruled a Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City last November is competent to stand trial. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. In March, District Judge Rustin Davenport ruled that Veal was not competent to stand trial after reviewing the results of a psychiatric evaluation. Veal was treated recently at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. During evidence presented at a hearing Tuesday afternoon, two reports from psychiatric experts found that Veal was competent to stand trial. Veal’s attorney Steven Kloberdanz says he believes the side effects from the medications he’s currently taking would have a great impact on his ability to stand trial, and that Veal is at times unresponsive to his legal counsel and hears voices.

Assistant attorney general Scott Brown says a defendant can be mentally ill and still be ruled to be competent to stand trial

Davenport ruled that Veal will stand trial tentatively on June 27th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Veal would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. You can listen to the entire hearing by heading to kglonews.com.