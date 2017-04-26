  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Veal pleads not guilty to starting fight in jail

April 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man found incompetent to stand trial in a double murder case has pleaded not guilty to assaulting an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 31-year-old Peter Veal was accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire in Mason City. District Judge Rustin Davenport ruled last month that Veal was not competent to stand trial and should be treated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Veal is awaiting transfer to that facility. Veal was accused of punching a prisoner in the face on April 5th while sitting at a table in a common area of the male maximum-security unit of the jail. He was accused of fighting another inmate in the common area in March. Veal has filed a written plea of not guilty to the April 5th charge, with his trial being set for June 27th.

