Veal murder trial moved to Fort Dodge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A change of venue has been granted to a Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City last year. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire.

District Judge Rustin Davenport last week ruled that Veal was competent to stand trial after he had been ruled incompetent in March.

Veal’s attorneys had filed the change of venue, stating the publicity surrounding the case has been so pervasive that a trial in Cerro Gordo County would be unfair.

Judge Davenport in his ruling issued on Thursday said media coverage in the case has included information that may not be admissible at the time of the trial. Davenport also expressed concern that any problems selecting an unbiased jury in Cerro Gordo County may raise issues about Veal’s right to a speedy trial.

Davenport has moved the trial to Fort Dodge. It’s scheduled to start on July 10th.