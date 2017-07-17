  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Veal murder trial continues today

July 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — The double-homicide trial of Peter Veal starts its second week today.

The Lake Mills man is accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City on November 17th.

The trial started last Tuesday in Fort Dodge, where it was moved due to pre-trial publicity. Last week, jurors heard from Kavars’ cousin Ron Willis who was also in the house at the time of the murders, saying that he saw Veal shoot Kavars and then was struck on the head with the pistol once the gun jammed. Jurors also heard a 9-1-1 recording of Willis calling the Mason City Police Department.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Veal would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

