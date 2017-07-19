Veal double-homicide case goes to jury today

Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — Closing statements are scheduled for this morning in the double-homicide trial of Peter Veal.

The Lake Mills man is accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City on November 17th. The defense rested their portion of the case shortly before noon on Tuesday, with the jury being sent home for the rest of the day so the judge and attorneys for both sides could work on jury instructions.

Closing arguments along with instructions to the jury will start at 9 o’clock this morning at the Webster County Courthouse in Fort Dodge, where the trial was moved due to pre-trial publicity.