Veal convicted of first-degree murder, faces life in prison

Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — Peter Veal has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The Lake Mills man was accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City on November 17th. Veal also faced an attempted murder charge after assaulting Kavars’ cousin Ron Willis with a gun.

The trial was moved to Fort Dodge due to pre-trial publicity. The jury started deliberations on Wednesday afternoon and returned a verdict at about 1:20 Thursday afternoon.

When Veal is sentenced on August 25th, he’ll face a mandatory life sentence without the opportunity for parole on each of the first-degree murder counts, and 25 years on the attempted murder charge.