Veal case in hands of jury

Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — The fate of Peter Veal is now in the hands of a Webster County jury in his double-homicide trial.

The Lake Mills man is accused of shooting Melinda Kavars and stabbing Caleb Christensen 25 times in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City on November 17th. Veal also faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly assaulting Kavars’ cousin Ron Willis with a gun.

The trial was moved to Fort Dodge due to pre-trial publicity.

Closing statements were heard before the jury started their deliberations. The prosecution during their closing arguments focused on the blood that was found on Veal that matched Christensen, and that Veal was found running from the scene. The defense during their closing told the jury that only the DNA of Willis and Kavars were found on the gun.

If the jury finds Veal guilty of first-degree murder, he would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Deliberations will continue later this morning.