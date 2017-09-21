Veal appeals murder conviction, sentence

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man recently sentenced to two life prison sentences for murder has filed an appeal.

31-year-old Peter Veal is seeking the appeal of his final judgment and sentence of two consecutive life sentences plus 25 years for the murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen and the attempted murder of Ron Willis at a house in the 1600 block of North Hampshire Avenue in Mason City last November 17th.

During closing arguments, Veal’s lawyer Steven Kloberdanz claimed it was Willis who killed Kavars and Christensen. Prosecutors called it “quite a story”, with the defense claiming the comment constituted prosecutorial misconduct. District Judge Rustin Davenport denied that motion.

Veal had previously asked for a new trial in a letter dated September 3rd, saying the story Kloberdanz told in court was false. Davenport also denied that request.