Upmeyer says state treasurer “creating fake issue” with state finances

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The state treasurer has delivered a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds, formally asking her to reconsider a short-term borrowing plan to ensure the state can pay all its bills on time. A spokeswoman for the governor and the Speaker of the House from Clear Lake accuse the treasurer of engaging in “headline-grabbing scare tactics”.

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says there’s great uncertainty about state finances since Governor Reynolds hasn’t decided how much of the state cash reserve will be used to balance the PREVIOUS year’s state budget. The official close of accounts for the previous fiscal year is September 30th.

Fitzgerald says it would be “prudent” to get a cash-flow borrowing plan in place now for the next 10 months. He says it will avert problems next spring when the state treasury is stretched as state income tax refunds go out — and the state still must meet payroll and make monthly state school aid payments.

Fitzgerald has been making this suggestion informally since June, but he made an official request Wednesday. Governor Reynolds has repeatedly rejected the idea the state needs to issue short-term bonds to build up a cash-flow cushion for state government operations.

Brenna Smith, a spokeswoman for the governor, says the state has six-hundred-10 MILLION dollars in its cash reserve today and Fitzgerald is trying to fool Iowans with his rhetoric.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says Fitzgerald “continues his attention-seeking ways of running to the press to sound false alarms and scare the public rather than speaking with Governor Reynolds or legislative leaders.” Upmeyer adds that Fitzgerald did not sound the same alarms in 2009 before then-Governor Chet Culver enacted a 10-percent across-the-board cut in the budget.

Upmeyer says Fitzgerald is “creating a fake issue to score political points, plain and simple.”