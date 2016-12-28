Updated information released on Rockwell ATM theft

Bob Fisher

ROCKWELL — The investigation continues into the theft of an ATM machine from a Rockwell bank on Christmas Day. The ATM was taken from First Security Bank at 319 Main Street a little after 3:00 AM Sunday. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called at about 3:30 AM when someone spotted a white two-door pickup towing the stolen machine down Main Street. The ATM was attached to the truck with straps or chains, and it was not on a trailer. The machine was later found at about 11:30 Sunday night on the side of 225th Street in rural Rockford by a deputy. It had been cut apart and all the cash was gone. A pickup believed to have been used was found Sunday in a ditch near 165th Street and Red Ball Avenue in rural Nora Springs. It had been reported stolen on December 13th from the Martin Marietta Quarry in the 19000 block of 245th Street in rural Mason City. The investigation continues and anybody with information about the theft is asked to contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.